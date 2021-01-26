Film Independent Spirit 2021 Noms Include ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Never Rarely…’, ‘First Cow’

Click to Skip Ad
Refresh for updates: It took a while, no thanks to the pandemic, but we finally have the Film Independent Spirit nominations for 2021. They’re being dropped in a video this morning and we’ll update you with details ASAP.

Steven Yeun and Alan S. Kim in 'Minari'
A24

In the Best Feature category there top films are A24’s First CowNetflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, A24’s MinariFocus Features’ Never Rarely Sometimes Alwaysand Searchlight’s Nomadland.

Among movies, Never Rarely Sometimes Always led all Spirit noms with 7, followed by Minari (6), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (5), Nomadland (5) and Miss Juneteenth (4).

This year’s awards includes a TV category, and as we told you last week this year’s edition will break its longstanding tradition of taking place on the Saturday afternoon before Sunday’s Oscars, and will be broadcasted on Thursday, April 22 at 10 PM ET. The ceremony will be televised, as always, on IFC.

Viola Davis in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
David Lee/Netflix

Netflix came up big this year with 16 noms, +9 from last year, but that’s counting the studio’s TV noms as well. Netflix pics laudned included Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Crip Camp, The Disciple, Dick Johnson Is Dead, The Forty-Year Old Version, The Half of It, The White Tiger and series Immigration Nation, Never Have I Ever, and Unorthodox. 

The major studio’s motion picture labels rallied back after coming up short at the 2019-2020 Spirit Award noms. Focus had the second biggest count of noms at 10, propelled by 7 for Eliza Hittman’s pregnancy drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always, and 3 for the Carey Mulligan dark comedy Promising Young Woman. Searchlight and Sony Pictures Classics each had 5 nominations.

A24, which lead all Spirit noms for the 2019-2020 awards season at 18, ranks third this year with 9.  HBO ranked fourth, boosted by its TV noms, with 7. Amazon also counted 5 nominations.

Note that at the Independent Spirit Awards, movies made for a budget of $22.5 million or lower are eligible. Quite often when people wonder why a notable indie pic hasn’t made the list, it’s typically due to the fact that it falls outside the budget threshold, meaning it’s not a snub. For example, this year, those Netflix movies not eligible include The Trial of the Chicago 7, Da 5 Bloods, Mank, The Midnight Sky, The Prom and Hillbilly Elegy. 

Last year’s Best Feature was A24’s The Farewell with Benny and Josh Safdie taking home Best Director for A24’s Uncut Gems. Adam Sandler won Best Male Lead for Uncut Gems and Renee Zellweger Best Female Lead for Roadside Attractions’ Judy. Parasite, which took Oscar’s top prize, was only eligible and won in the International Film category. The Bong Joon Ho movie also continued on to win an Oscar in that respective category as well.

Olivia Wilde, Laverne Cox and Barry Jenkins announced today’s nominations.

BEST FEATURE
First Cow
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland

BEST FIRST FEATURE 
I Carry You With Me
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Miss Juneteenth
Nine Days
Sound of Metal

Nomadland
Fox Searchlight

BEST FEMALE LEAD 
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Julia Garner, The Assistant
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST MALE LEAD 
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Rob Morgan, Bull
Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST DIRECTOR 

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST DOCUMENTARY 
Collective
Director/Producer: Alexander Nanau
Producers: Hanka Kastelicová, Bernard Michaux, Bianca Oana

Crip Camp
Directors/Producers: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham
Producer: Sara Bolder

Dick Johnson is Dead
Director/Producer: Kirsten Johnson
Producers: Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

The Mole Agent
Director: Maite Alberdi
Producer: Marcela Santibáñez

Time
Director/Producer: Garrett Bradley
Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn

BEST SUPPORTING MALE 
Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Orion Lee, First Cow
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Benedict Wong, Nine Days

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE 
Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth
Yeri Han, Minari
Valerie Mahaffey,French Exit
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

BEST SCREENPLAY

Bad Education
Minari
The Half Of It
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY  
Kitty Green, The Assistant
Noah Hutton, Lapsis
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Andy Siara, Palm Springs
James Sweeney, Straight Up

BEST EDITING: 
Andy Canny, The Invisible Man
Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Merawi Gerima, Residue
Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow
Shabier Kirchner, Bull
Michael Latham, The Assistant
Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM 
Bacurau
Brazil
Directors: Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho

The Disciple
India
Director: Chaitanya Tamhane

Night of the Kings
Ivory Coast
Director: Philippe Lacôte

Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time
Hungary
Director: Lili Horvát

Quo Vadis, Aida?
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Director: Jasmila Žbanić

Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Aldis Hodge in 'One Night in Miami'
(L-R) Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Aldis Hodge star in ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI Amazon

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD  
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

One Night in Miami…
Director: Regina King
Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin
Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD  
Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

The Killing of Two Lovers
Writer/Director/Producer: Robert Machoian
Producers: Scott Christopherson, Clayne Crawford

La Leyenda Negra
Writer/Director: Patricia Vidal Delgado
Producers: Alicia Herder, Marcel Perez

Lingua Franca
Writer/Director/Producer: Isabel Sandoval
Producers: Darlene Catly Malimas, Jhett Tolentino, Carlo Velayo

Residue
Writer/Director: Merawi Gerima

Saint Frances
Director/Producer: Alex Thompson
Writer: Kelly O’Sullivan
Producers: James Choi, Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker, Raphael Nash, Roger Welp

PRODUCERS AWARD
The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Kara Durrett
Lucas Joaquin
Gerry Kim

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Frankie Faison in ‘The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain’ Revelations

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD 
The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

David Midell
Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Ekwa Msangi
Director of Farewell Amor

Annie Silverstein
Director of Bull

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD 
The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Cecilia Aldarondo
Director of Landfall

Elegance Bratton
Director of Pier Kids

Elizabeth Lo
Director of Stray

Check out this morning’s announcement below:

TV CATEGORIES

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
Executive Producers: Jeff Dupre, Joshua Bennett, Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius

City So Real
Produced by: Zak Piper, Steve James
Executive Producers: Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Alex Kotlowitz, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Jolene Pinder

Immigration Nation
Executive Producers: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson
Co-Executive Producers: Andrey Alistratov, Jay Arthur Sterrenberg, Lauren Haber

Love Fraud
Executive Producers: Rachel Grady, Heidi Ewing, Amy Goodman Kass, Vinnie Malhotra, Jihan Robinson, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman

We’re Here
Creators/Executive Producers: Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram
Executive Producers: Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Peter LoGreco
Co-Executive Producers: Erin Haglund, Sabrina Mar

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

I May Destroy You
Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel
Executive Producers: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni

Little America
Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis, Arthur Spector, Alan Yang, Siân Heder, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon

Small Axe
Executive Producers: Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen

A Teacher
Creator/Executive Producer: Hanna Fidell
Executive Producers: Michael Costigan, Kate Mara, Louise Shore, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst
Co-Executive Producer: Daniel Pipski

Unorthodox
Creator/Executive Producer: Anna Winger
Creator: Alexa Karolinski
Executive Producer: Henning Kamm

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Elle Fanning, The Great
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Abby McEnany, Work in Progress
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Conphidance

Little America

Adam Ali

Little America

Nicco Annan

P-Valley

Amit Rahav

Unorthodox

Harold Torres

Zero, Zero, Zero

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

I May Destroy You

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia,

Stephen Wight

