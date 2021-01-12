Female Filmmakers Lead Nominees For London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Films by writer-directors Rose Glass, Sarah Gavron, Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell earned the most nominations for the 41st London Critics‘ Circle Film Awards, which will be presented virtually in early February. Scroll down for full list of nominees.

Glass’ dramatic horror Saint Maud was out front with eight nominations, including Film, Director, Screenwriter, Actress (Morfydd Clark) and Supporting Actress (Jennifer Ehle). In addition, the film is nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year, and Clark is nominated for British/Irish Actress, a body-of-work award that includes her appearance in Eternal Beauty.

Other leading contenders include Sarah Gavron’s London coming-of-age story Rocks with six nominations, Chloé Zhao’s improvised American road movie Nomadland with five, and Emerald Fennell’s provocative blackly comical thriller Promising Young Woman with four.

Also earning four nominations were David Fincher’s Hollywood biopic Mank and Steve McQueen’s house-party drama Lovers Rock. McQueen is up for Director of the Year for his five Small Axe films.

Rounding out the ten nominees for Film of the Year are Roy Andersson’s comedy-drama About Endlessness, Alexander Nanau’s journalism documentary Collective, Charlie Kaufman’s black comedy I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Kevin Macdonald’s Guantanamo drama The Mauritanian and Lee Isaac Chung’s Korean-American immigrant saga Minari.

The late Chadwick Boseman received nominations both for his lead role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods.

Due to the pandemic, more films released directly to streaming services were made eligible, and the qualifying release dates were extended into March, as long as films had been screened in 2020 to critics or at festivals. The 41st London Critics‘ Circle Film Awards will be presented virtually on Sunday, 7th February.

Full list of nominations:

FILM OF THE YEAR

About Endlessness

Collective

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Lovers Rock

The Mauritanian

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

About Endlessness

Another Round

Collective

Les Misérables

Minari

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Collective

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Time

The Truffle Hunters

The Attenborough Award

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

The Father

Lovers Rock

Mangrove

Rocks

Saint Maud

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

David Fincher – Mank

Rose Glass – Saint Maud

Kevin Macdonald – The Mauritanian

Steve McQueen – Small Axe

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jack Fincher – Mank

Rose Glass – Saint Maud

Charlie Kaufman – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Morfydd Clark – Saint Maud

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman

Essie Davis – Babyteeth

Jennifer Ehle – Saint Maud

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Aldis Hodge – Clemency

Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth

Shaun Parkes – Mangrove

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Misbehaviour

Morfydd Clark – Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman, The World to Come

Carey Mulligan – The Dig, Promising Young Woman

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Riz Ahmed – Mogul Mowgli, Sound of Metal

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Trial of the Chicago 7

John Boyega – Red, White and Blue

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Cosmo Jarvis – Calm With Horses, Nocturnal

The Philip French Award

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Henry Blake – County Lines

Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Rose Glass – Saint Maud

Remi Weekes – His House

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes

Conrad Khan – County Lines

Molly Windsor – Make Up

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Filipiñana – Rafael Manuel, director

Hungry Joe – Paul Holbrook, director

Lizard – Akinola Davies Jr, director

The Long Goodbye – Aneil Karia, director

The Shift – Laura Carreira, director

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Ammonite – Stéphane Fontaine, cinematography

Birds of Prey – Deborah Lamia Denaver & Adruitha Lee, makeup & hair

Lovers Rock – Mica Levi, music

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, production design

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards, cinematography

Rocks – Lucy Pardee, casting

Soul – Pete Docter, animation

Sound of Metal – Phillip Bladh, sound design

Tenet – Jennifer Lame, film editing

WolfWalkers – Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart, animation