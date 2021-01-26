‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Jen Landon Joins CBS Drama Series As Recurring

Jen Landon (Yellowstone, Animal Kingdom) is set for a recurring role opposite Yaya Gosselin on the second season of CBS’ drama series FBI: Most Wanted.

Landon will play Sarah Allen, Tali’s (Gosselin) riding instructor.

The FBI spinoff, from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand. It is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

A three-time Daytime Emmy winner for her work on As The World Turns, Landon’s most recent TV credits include the role of Teeter on Yellowstone and Amy on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. Landon is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Jerico Management and Matthew Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.