‘Fatale’, ‘Promising Young Woman’ And ‘Pinocchio’ Among Titles Holding Steady At Specialty Box Office

Specialty box office titles and those that also have their foot in the wide release landscape make up the majority of the top box office numbers of the weekend — which is pretty darn good all things considered.

Some of these titles would be considered more “specialty” in the before-times, but as the box office space shifts and digital, PVOD and virtual cinema become part of the conversation more and more, everything is a little more fluid until the “new normal” of box office is established.

As reported by Anthony D’alessandro, the #5 in the top 10 this week is Fatale starring Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy. The Lionsgate thriller added 39 theaters to its count this weekend and bank an estimated $670K to make its cume hit $4 million.

Focus Features has three titles in the top 10 this week including Emerald Fennell’s buzzy awards season title Promising Young Woman, which is now playing in 1,448 theaters. The dramatic thriller sits at #6 in its third weekend out, earning an estimated $560K to make its cume surpass $2 million. Focus also has Come Play and Half Brothers out which landed at #9 and #10 respectively.

Meanwhile, Roadside Attractions’ fantasy fairy tale Pinocchio from director Matteo Garrone and starring Roberto Benigni managed to break $1 million with its cume in its third week out. The pic scored the #7 spot in the top 10 this weekend.

Read the box office numbers of the titles out in theaters this weekend below.

Come Play (Focus Features) – Week 11 [151 Theaters]; Weekend $95,000; Average $629; Cume $9,600,000

Fatale (Lionsgate) – Week 4 [1,222 theaters]; Weekend $670,000; Average $548; Cume $4,000,000

Half Brothers (Focus Features) – Week 6 [167 Theaters]; Weekend $60,000; Average $359; Cume $2,100,000

Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – Week 3 [821 Screens]; Weekend $208,770; Average $254; Cume $1,112,991

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Week 3 [1,448 Theaters]; Weekend $560,000; Average $387, Cume $2,700,000

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 14 [385 Theaters] Weekend $147,327; Average $383; Cume $19,001,819