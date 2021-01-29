Netflix Orders Sci-Fi Animated Series ‘Farzar’ As Part Of Overall Deal With ‘Paradise PD’ Creators Roger Black & Waco O’Guin

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has signed an overall deal with animators, writers and producers Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, the creators and executive producers of the streamer’s series Paradise PD.

Under the multi-year pact, Black and O’Guin will continue to run Paradise PD as well as create and produce new animated content exclusively for Netflix, starting with Farzar.

Netflix has given a 10-episode order to the animated series, created by the duo who will serve as writers, executive producers and co-showrunners.

“We couldn’t be happier that Netflix finally ‘put a ring on it,’” Black and O’Guin said. “It’s an awesome network full of nice people and a great place to work! Now we can finally get those matching cherry red PT Cruisers we’ve had our eyes on.”

Farzar is an outrageous sci-fi comedy that follows Prince Fichael and his crew as they venture out of their domed human city to fight the evil aliens that want to kill and/or eat them. As they begin their journey, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.

Like Paradise PD, Farzar is produced by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, now owned by Fox Entertainment.

Executive producing alongside Black and O’Guin are Marc Provissiero (Paradise PD, Pen15) and Bento Box’s Scott Greenberg (Bob’s Burgers, Paradise PD) and Joel Kuwahara (Bob’s Burgers, Paradise PD).

“Roger and Waco have a signature brand of humor that animation fans around the world love,” said Mike Moon, Netflix’s Head of Adult Animation. “We are delighted to continue to develop more adult animation titles with these two very prolific creators.”

Black and O’Guin are the creators, writers and showrunners of Netflix’s popular cop animated series Paradise PD, whose third season is coming soon to the streamer. Before that, the duo created as well as starred in and executive produced alongside Daniel Tosh the animated series Brickleberry, which ran on Comedy Central for three seasons and remains a cult classic.

Georgia natives Black and O’ Guin have been working together since college when they started a sketch group at the University of Georgia. That campus comedy experience led them to creating the sketch series Stankervision. They are repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero and Morris Yorn.

Bento Box will produce Farzar in its studios in Los Angeles and Atlanta. In addition to Paradise PD and Bob’s Burgers, the animation house is behind Fox’s The Great North, Duncanville and the upcoming Housebroken.