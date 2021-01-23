Facebook Logs Out Users Across The US And Europe In Widespread Outage

Click to Skip Ad
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire URN:39141060 (Press Association via AP Images

Users were automatically logged off Facebook Friday night in the middle of sessions, sparking a wave of confusion and inquiries from the affected.

The Downdetector.com website, which tracks outages, said users who reported in overwhelmingly suffered from log-outs, with some minor instances of being unable to reach newsfeeds or use messenger. Logging back in required credentials, which many were wary of providing, fearing a hack.

The incident began around 7 PM. Those already on the site were automatically logged off, while other users were unable to access the site. The outages affected both desktop and mobile users.

Facebook has not issued a statement on the outage cause.

