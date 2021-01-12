European Shooting Stars 2021; NENT Group Chair; German Films U.S. Program; BBC Sounds Joins Sky — Global Briefs

European Shooting Stars 2021

This year’s ten European Shooting Star actors are Seidi Haarla (Finland), Nicolas Maury (France), Albrecht Schuch (Germany), Natasa Stork (Hungary), Fionn O’Shea (Ireland), Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė (Lithuania), Martijn Lakemeier (The Netherlands), Sara Klimoska (North Macedonia), Alba Baptista (Portugal) and Gustav Lindh (Sweden). The selection jury included U.S. casting director Cassandra Han, Kosovan director Antoneta Kastrati and Danish producer René Ezra. European Film Promotion’s 24th edition of the program will take place digitally, from 23 to 25 February 2021. Previous Shooting Stars have included Carey Mulligan, Alba Rohrwacher, Alicia Vikander, Maisie Williams and Riz Ahmed.

NENT Group Chair

NENT Group Chair David Chance has decided not to stand for re-election this year. The NENT Group Nomination Committee has proposes the election of Pernille Erenbjerg as the new Chair of the Board. Erenbjerg has served as member of the NENT Group Board since May 2020, and was previously President and CEO of TDC, a communications and entertainment firm in Denmark and Norway. She is currently Deputy Chair of Danish biotechnology company Genmab, Deputy Chair of Millicom International Cellular, and a non-executive Director of both Nordea, the largest financial services group in the Nordics, and Nordic Connectivity, a supplier of fibre infrastructure in northern Europe. The NENT Group AGM will take place this May.

German Films, Kino Lorber Curate Film Season For U.S. Market

Promotion body German Films is teaming with Kino Lorber to launch a season of new titles out of Germany for cinemas to program in the U.S. Curated by programmer Alissa Simon, the series will introduce 13 features and shorts from up-and-coming directors in Germany, all of which will be available to program for theaters, art house cinemas, regional and local film festivals, film societies, and campus theatres across the U.S. The titles, which do not have U.S. distribution, include Visar Morina’s Exile, Hüseyin Tabak’s Gipsy Queen, Ilker Çatak’s I Was I Am I Will Be, Burhan Qurbani’s Berlin Alexanderplatz, and Michael Venus’ Sleep. Documentaries on offer include Maryam Zaree’s Born In Evin, Natalija Yefimkina’s Garage People, Carmen Losmann’s Oeconomia, and Janna Ji Wonders’ Walchensee Forever. German Films will offer promotional support to venues showing the titles and will also enable access to talent for virtual and in-person Q&As.

BBC Sounds To Launch On Sky

The BBC and Sky have further cemented their partnership with the introduction of a BBC Sounds app on the Sky Q platform. BBC Sounds houses all of the broadcaster’s audio output, including radio and podcasts. It joins a Sky Q line-up that includes iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, and Disney+.