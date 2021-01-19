‘Euphoria’: Second Of Two Special Episodes To Premiere Early On HBO Max

The second of two special episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series Euphoria will get an early premiere on HBO Max. The episode, titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” will stream on HBO Max beginning Friday, January 22 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT ahead of its premiere on HBO Sunday, January 24 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the second special episode follows Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Levinson. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

The first special episode, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” debuted December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting December 4. It was the No. 1 most social program on premium cable throughout that weekend, according to Nielsen Social.

Euphoria was honored with three Primetime Emmys this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for Zendaya, along with Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Laberinth.

Euphoria is written by Levinson based on the Israeli series of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. Levinson also serves as executive producer alongside Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. The series is produced in partnership with A24.

You can watch a trailer for the second special episode above.