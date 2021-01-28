Ethan Hawke Boards Blumhouse Scott Derrickson Feature ‘The Black Phone’

Ethan Hawke is joining Blumhouse’s upcoming feature The Black Phone, repping the actor’s ninth reteaming with producer Jason Blum.

Hawke joins Jeremy Davies, who we first told you about, in the Scott Derrickson directed movie which will be distributed via Universal. Cameras will roll on The Black Phone in North Carolina next month. The plot is being kept under wraps. Derrickson and frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill adapted the script based on Joe Hill’s short story.

Recently, Hawke starred in Blumhouse’s Showtime series The Good Lord Bird, which repped the actor’s TV debut. Hawke also executive produced and co-wrote the series based on James McBride’s National Book Award-winning novel. The seven-part limited series follows the story of abolitionist John Brown, played by Hawke. The series was recently recognized by the American Film Institute (AFI) as one of the Best Television Programs of the Year.

Upcoming, Ethan will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in the Robert Egger’s film The Northman as well as Abel Ferrara’s upcoming film Zeros and Ones. Hawke received Oscar supporting actor nominations for Boyhood and Training Day and Adapted Screenplay Oscar noms for Before Sunset and Before Midnight.

Derrickson, Cargill and Jason Blum, for Blumhouse, are producing the film. Universal and Blumhouse will present the Crooked Highway Production. Joe Hill is an executive producer.

Hawke is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, George Sheanshang and ID Public Relations.