‘Escape Room 2’ To Open Doors In Early 2022

Sony/Screen Gems Escape Room 2 will now open on Jan. 7, 2022.

The sequel to the $155M-plus horror film was recently taken off the theatrical release calendar. Previously Sony had the movie set to open on Dec. 30, 2020, then prior to that, Aug. 14, and then even before that date, April 17.

The microbudget feature is hot one for the studio, which is why they’re protecting their asset.

Adam Robitel returns to direct with a screenplay by Will Honley and Maria Melnik & Daniel Touch; Melnick wrote on the first 2019 movie. Story by Christine Lavaf & Fritz Bohm and Will Honley. Neal H. Moritz produces with a cast that includes Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Isabelle Fuhrman, Carlito Olivero, Thomas Cocquerel and with James Frain.

20th Century Studios has an untitled movie scheduled on the same weekend as Escape Room 2.