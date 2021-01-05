Endeavor Content Sets Partnership With Korean Production Company Bon Factory

Endeavor Content has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with South Korean production company Bon Factory to develop English and Korean-language TV series.

The idea is to develop original series with global and Korean talent, as well as adaptations of both English-language formats in Korea and vice versa.

Bon Factory, led by Ken Oh, produces Korean series such as You Are Beautiful, Master’s Sun, She Was Beautiful, What Happened to Ms. Kim, the Secretary, and Encounter. Since 2019, the company has become a part of CJ ENM.

“We are thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content to bring Korea’s top-notch creative talents and IPs to the global audience. As the increasing fandom of Korean content has extended its boundaries beyond Asian market with a growing desire to connect with its creative talents, the time is ripe for Bon Factory and Endeavor Content to work together to develop alliance,” said Ken Oh, Co-CEO, Bon Factory.

“Compelling narrative should always find a global audience, and global stories demand top-tier talent in today’s marketplace to be told as genuinely as possible,” added Kelly Miller, VP, International Strategy, Endeavor Content. “South Korean culture has impacted the world globally, and Bon Factory’s storytelling style and ability to weave local and global approaches to content make this the perfect partnership.”

The announcement follows similar partnerships with Exile Content Studio in Latin America.