Endeavor Content Hires Former Sony Sales Executive Alistair Jennings As Asia Pacific TV Sales Chief

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has recruited Alistair Jennings, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s former vice president of sales in South East Asia, as its SVP of international TV sales in Asia Pacific.

Hong Kong-based Jennings joins Endeavor from the Motion Picture Association, where he was vice president of content protection for Asia Pacific. He spent nearly two years in the role, following his seven-year stint at Sony.

Jennings previously headed program sales for the Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand, while he also served as an acquisitions manager and legal counsel at Australian pay-TV company Foxtel.

Prentiss Fraser, Endeavor’s executive vice president for international TV sales, said: “In this newly-created role, Alistair will be able to leverage his broad and extensive experience to align strategy and activity across the region to scale our overall business there.”

Jennings added: “Endeavor Content is renowned for putting creative talent at the forefront of both storytelling and deal making. I am thrilled to join as the team embarks on further international expansion.”

Endeavor Content has financed, packaged, or sold more than 100 shows and films, including The Night Manager, The Young Pope, La La Land, and Killing Eve.