Emily Compagno Named Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘Outnumbered’

Emily Compagno has been promoted to co-host of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered.

Compagno started in her new role today, appearing alongside founding anchor Harris Faulkner and a rotating group of panelists.

Faulkner said on the show, in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions, “Emily is joining us as our permanent new co-host on the program and we want to congratulate her and just tell her how excited we are. And one day, we’ll be able to reach through the boxes and touch each other again because we’ll be on the couch.”

The show airs weekdays at noon.

Compagno, an attorney, joined Fox News Media as a contributor in December, 2018, providing political and legal analysis and making regular appearances on Outnumbered and The Five. She has hosted Crimes That Changed America on Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service, since last March.

Compagno previously served as a federal managing attorney and an acting director at the Social Security Administration, one of the top-ten largest U.S. agencies. She also practiced criminal defense and civil litigation in California. She was a senior judge judicial extern for Judge John T. Noonan in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and held legal positions in Cape Town, South Africa and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She also was a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders.

She has a juris doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She was president of the Federalist Society and articles editor of the Intellectual Property Law Bulletin.