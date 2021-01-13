Ellen DeGeneres Shares Details Of Her Covid-19 Experience

Ellen DeGeneres opens up today about her experience with Covid-19 last month, reassuring the virtual audience of her returning syndicated talk show that she’s feeling fine.

The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show – returning today after an extended hiatus that began Dec. 10 with DeGeneres’ announcement of her Covid diagnosis – said she did not suffer many of the typical Covid symptoms like fever and headache.

“And I didn’t lose my sense of taste,” she joked, “although I did wear Crocs with socks for a day, so you be the judge.”

On today’s episode, DeGeneres recounts being informed last month of her positive test results as she sat in the hair & make-up chair preparing for the day’s show. “Everyone ran away,” she jokes.

Her symptoms, she says, were limited to fatigue – “For the first three days I slept for 16 hours a day” – and then painful back spasms. She says she was surprised to learn that back pain is, indeed, a Covid symptom. She was prescribed painkillers and muscle relaxers – “Jackpot!”, she says – and later a steroid pack.

DeGeneres says she feels “very fortunate, very very blessed” that her symptoms weren’t worse, that her heart goes out to everyone with the Covid and adds that she still does not know where she came into contact with the coronavirus. “I wear a mask, I wash my hands, and I only licked three or four door handles.”

Watch the clip from today’s show above.