Elsie Fisher And ‘Minari’ Star Alan S. Kim To Star In Dark Comedy ‘Latchkey Kids’

Following his breakout role in award season daring Minari, Alan S. Kim is set to star opposite Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher in Latchkey Kids . The film will be directed by John J. Budion, whose last film was the multi award-winner “Rockaway”.

The dark comedy follows Shae (Kim), a bright nine year old boy, who befriends an eccentric teenage girl (Fisher), looking to escape her troubling life that her mother has created for her, all the while the local enforcement believe the boy might be offing his babysitters.

The pic written by Meaghan Cleary, will be produced by Related Pictures Group (RPG). Ken H. Keller and Caron Rudner will produce. Brendan Thomas and Tact Media’s Cory Thompson will executive produce. David Polemeni and Donald Malter will serve as EP’s for RPG. Pic will begin production this June.

Kim has quite the year going back to last years Sundance Film Festival when Minari premiered. Since then, the film has continued to be honored with accolades and is expected to be in the mix this Oscar-season with Kim earning his own high praise. Fisher went through a similar journey when her film, Eighth Grade, also premiered at Sundance and went on to also be a contender in the 2018 awards circuit, with Fisher eventually earning a Golden Globe nomination.