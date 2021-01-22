‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’ Renewed At AMC For Season Three

Eli Roth is set to continue to haunt television screens after his non-scripted horror series was renewed for a third season by AMC.

The cable network has handed Eli Roth’s History of Horror a third, six-episode series, set to launch later this year. It comes after the second season of the show premiered in October.

The show brings together horror creators and stars such as Stephen King, Jordan Peele and Quentin Tarantino to explore the genre’s biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind some of its biggest movies.

The second season featured the likes of Bill Hader, Megan Fox, Rachel True and Rob Zombie. The third season will feature episodes titled Sinister Psychics, Infections, Mad Scientists, Apocalyptic Horror, Sequels That Don’t Suck and Holiday Horror.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror is produced by The Content Group, which makes Nat Geo’s Breakthrough, and Marwar Junction Productions, the company behind Disney+’s Earth to Ned. It is exec produced by Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley.

Roth said, “I’m beyond thrilled to continue this incredible deep dive into horror history with all of these legends, rising stars and fans. I’m so thankful to all those who have to come together to celebrate and catalog the genre we love in a show that will play for generations to come. We’ve had the most amazing discussions, and so many older films are being rediscovered through the show and its accompanying podcast. Thank you to AMC, Shudder, my incredible producers, and all the contributors and fans who supported us. We want to make season three our deepest and darkest yet.”