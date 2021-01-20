Ed Sheeran & Elton John Criticize UK Government After Brexit Deal Ends Visa-Free Movement For Performers

Leading UK musicians include Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Liam Gallagher have signed a letter stating that the UK government’s Brexit deal has failed the country’s performing artists.

In the open letter, published by The Times, the group criticize the end of free movement for touring bands. It also suggests the costs and bureaucracy arising from the new system will make touring “unviable”, in particular for emerging musicians.

Following the culmination of the Brexit transition period, workers are no longer guaranteed visa-free travel and may need to apply for additional work permits for performances in certain countries.

As Deadline reported last week, the UK gov and the EU are locked in a war of denials over who is to blame for the situation. Pressure has been mounting for the two parties to agree an exemption for performers but this has yet to be struck.

Today’s letter furthers those calls by asking the gov ‘‘to urgently do what it said it would do and negotiate paperwork-free travel in Europe for British artists and their equipment”. There are more than 100 signatories with other big names including Brian May, Roger Waters, Roger Daltrey and Sting.

Film and TV crew will be subject to the same rules, with certain nations requiring additional visas for work. Stays of longer than 90 days will see UK nationals requiring a residence permit or relevant visa issued by national authorities, under national or EU rules. Different rules apply to Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania and if a worker visits these countries, visits to other EU countries will not count towards the 90-day total.