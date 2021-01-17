‘Young Rock’: Dwayne Johnson Drops Teaser For Biographical Comedy

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares his own origin story with the teaser for Young Rock.

The Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji star shared a glimpse of his upcoming NBC series that’s set to highlight his story – from his wrestling days to his rise in Hollywood. The brief teaser gives fans a look at Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant as the Rock’s younger selves at 10 and 15 years old, respectively.

“Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud.”

While the first look teases Johnson’s high school days and childhood, it also gives fans a glimpse that the integral characters and figures who helped the athlete-turned-actor rise to fame, including his father, Rocky Johnson (played by Joseph Lee Anderson).

While Young Rock takes viewers to the actor’s past, it also forecasts his future, including his tequila venture.

“I was clearly kicking puberty’s ass at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10 😂🥃🤦🏽‍♂️,” Johnson added. “I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way.”

Young Rock will premiere on NBC on Feb. 16. The pilot was co-written by Nahnatchka Khan and Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Jeff Chiang.The series is produced by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions. Executive producers are Chiang, Fierce Baby’s Khan and Jennifer Carreras and Severn Bucks’ Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz.

See the teaser below.