‘Dugout Moms’ Comedy From Jacque Edmonds Cofer, Damon Wayans Jr. & Picture It Productions In Works At ABC

ABC has put in development Dugout Moms, a single-camera comedy from Jacque Edmonds Cofer (The Unicorn), Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment, Picture It Productions and CBS Studios, where Wayans Jr. is under a deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Cofer, Dugout Moms is inspired by the life of actress-writer Dawntavia Bullard (Brownsville High). It centers around a struggling but resilient single mom Who finds support and sisterhood from a group of Little League parents after she and her son move to an exclusive Atlanta suburb.

Damon Wayans Jr. Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

Cofer executive produces with Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow for Two Shakes Entertainment, and Lance Krall, Peter Siaggas and Peter Stathopoulos for Atlanta-based Picture It Productions. CBS Studios is the studio.

Cofer recently wrapped her second season as a co-executive producer on CBS’ The Unicorn. She previously created and served as showrunner on comedy Let’s Stay Together, which ran for four seasons on BET. She most recently worked as a co-executive producer on Jamie Foxx’s upcoming Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, and as a consulting producer on Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias as well as CBS’ Superior Donuts. She’s repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Damon Jr.’s Two Shakes is executive producing Hope Café, a multi-camera comedy set at NBC, with Mayim Bialik. At Peacock, the company has a half-hour action comedy about a struggling married couple who become bounty hunters, written by Daniel & Matthew Libman and exec produced by David Caspe, with Wayans Jr. attached to star and exec produce. CBS Studios and Universal TV are co-producing.