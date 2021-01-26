‘Dugout Moms’ Comedy From Jacque Edmonds Cofer, Damon Wayans Jr. & Picture It Productions In Works At ABC

ABC has put in development Dugout Moms, a single-camera comedy from Jacque Edmonds Cofer (The Unicorn), Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment, Picture It Productions and CBS Studios, where Wayans Jr. is under a deal.
Written by Cofer, Dugout Moms is inspired by the life of actress-writer Dawntavia Bullard (Brownsville High). It centers around a struggling but resilient single mom Who finds support and sisterhood from a group of Little League parents after she and her son move to an exclusive Atlanta suburb.
Cofer executive produces with Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow for Two Shakes Entertainment, and Lance Krall, Peter Siaggas and Peter Stathopoulos for Atlanta-based Picture It Productions. CBS Studios is the studio.
Cofer recently wrapped her second season as a co-executive producer on CBS’ The Unicorn. She previously created and served as showrunner on comedy Let’s Stay Together, which ran for four seasons on BET. She most recently worked as a co-executive producer on Jamie Foxx’s upcoming Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, and as a consulting producer on Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias as well as CBS’ Superior Donuts. She’s repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.
Damon Jr.’s Two Shakes is executive producing Hope Café, a multi-camera comedy set at NBC, with Mayim Bialik. At Peacock, the company has a half-hour action comedy about a struggling married couple who become bounty hunters, written by Daniel & Matthew Libman and exec produced by David Caspe, with Wayans Jr. attached to star and exec produce. CBS Studios and Universal TV are co-producing.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.