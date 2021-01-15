‘Drunk Bus’ North America Deal; Pact For ‘Bisping’ UFC Doc; Liquid Media Group CEO — North America Briefs

North America deal for Drunk Bus

EXCLUSIVE: FilmRise has picked up North American rights to SXSW 2020 selection Drunk Bus, starring Ozark‘s Charlie Tahan, Moonrise Kingdom actress Kara Hayward and newcomer Pineapple Tangaroa. In the indie comedy-drama, a directionless, young campus bus driver and a punk rock, Samoan security guard named Pineapple form an unlikely kinship as they navigate the unpredictable late shift shit show known as the “drunk bus.” The film will get a virtual theatrical release and on demand in late spring 2021.

Global sales deal for UFC doc with Dana White, Vin Diesel, Joe Rogan

EXCLUSIVE: Upstream Flix has acquired world sales rights for Bisping, the feature documentary about former UFC Champion Michael Bisping. After a tumultuous decade-long career filled with injuries and missed opportunities, 38-year-old UFC middleweight Bisping finally got his due and become the first-ever UFC champion from the UK. The film has been in production for the past two years, culminating in Michael’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. There are interviews and appearances from Dana White, Vin Diesel, Joe Rogan, Georges St. Pierre, Mickey Rourke, Luke Rockhold, Rashad Evans, Tito Ortiz and Michael Jai White.

Joshua Jackson firm Liquid Media appoints CEO

Vancouver-based online distribution and gaming firm Liquid Media Group, whose chairman is actor Joshua Jackson (The Affair), has appointed Ronald Thomson as its CEO. Thomson joins from business development outfit Cameron Thomson Group. “Liquid Media has established a powerful position at the forefront of the rapidly evolving media/entertainment sector, leveraging its access to capital markets, content production and technology. In response to the growing content streaming market and the changing media landscape, I believe Liquid is in the right sector at a time when media disruption is at the forefront of global economics,” said Thomson. “The company trades on the NASDAQ alongside world-renowned market leaders and is poised for rapid growth.” The company’s execs also include Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), President Charlie Brezer (entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (media and entertainment consultant).