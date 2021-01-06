Drama ‘Twelve Hours’ Shoots In NY; Trans Story ‘Garden Left Behind’ Gets UK Deal; MonteCristo International Acquired — Global Briefs

Twelve Hours Shoots In New York

EXCLUSIVE: Filming is underway in New York on the sophomore feature from writer-director Bandar Albuliwi, whose 2013 debut Peace After Marriage starred Succession and Ramy actress Hiam Abbas. Starring are Adam Budron (Sundance 2020 entry Wild Indian), newcomer Emma Eudes, Mauricio Bustamante (Little Men) and Louis Anthony Arias (Uncut Gems). Albuliwi produces with Budron and Faruk Ozerten. Albuliwi, who is also working on U.S. projects Juliet and A Brotherhood, told us: “Twelve Hours is a tale of an accidental encounter between two former lovers that rekindles feelings that have been laying dormant all these years. Shooting the movie on location during the Covid-19 pandemic in NYC while taking extreme precautions has proven to be both exhilarating and challenging at the same time. Many people have come up to us on the street and have told us how happy they were to see a film production shooting once again, stating that it reminds them of the good days prior to the pandemic hitting.” Production is due to wrap next month. Albuliwi is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Garden Left Behind Gets UK Deal

EXCLUSIVE: 2019 SXSW Audience Award winner Garden Left Behind is getting a UK deal with Bohemia Media. The debut feature from Flavio Alves is a story about a young Mexican trans woman and her grandmother who navigate life as undocumented immigrants in New York City. Carlie Guevara and Miriam Cruz star. The UK deal was negotiated by Princeton Holt on behalf of Hewes Pictures and the producers. Release is scheduled for Q1, 2021. Also starring are Michael Madsen, Ed Asner, Anthony Abdo, Tamara Williams, Ivana Black, Kristen Lovell, Danny Flaherty, and Alex Kruz. The film was partially crowd-funded through eBay and received support from organizations such as GLAAD, Jerome Foundation, NYSCA, Trans Filmmakers Project, IFP Narrative Lab, NALIP, and Film Society of Lincoln Center, among others.

MonteCristo Entertainment Acquired

Californian entertainment company Broadside Enterprises has acquired 100% of the membership interests in LA-based film sales firm MonteCristo International Entertainment. Founded in 2005, MCI is a boutique film sales agents with a library of more than 100 feature films. As part of the transaction, Michael Taverna will become CEO of the company and Cindy Nelson-Mullen will take the position of COO. Christopher Petzel will remain as Chairman. All three executives will serve on the company’s board of directors. “After 15 years of attending all markets and most festivals, and reaching over 100 feature films under management, MonteCristo is responding to the deep transformation of the sales agency business brought about both by new technology and COVID, with a renewed commitment to producers worldwide,” said Taverna.