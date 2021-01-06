Click to Skip Ad
Dr. Dre Hospitalized In Intensive Care With Brain Aneurysm In Los Angeles

Dr. Dre Hospitalized Brain Aneurysm
Chris Pizzello/AP

Dr. Dre is hospitalized with a suspected brain aneurysm, a well-positioned medical source tells Deadline tonight. The hip hop legend and Straight Outta Compton producer is in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, but his condition is unknown.

Born Andre Young, the N.W.A rapper-turned-solo star and megaproducer also co-founded the Beats by Dre empire with Jimmy Iovine and helped launch and run Death Row Records. Dr. Dre’s many producing credits Eminem, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

Further details weren’t immediately available, but we will update the story when we know more.

Dre’s friends and colleagues, from fellow N.W.A member Ice Cube to Missy Elliott,  are sending well wishes via social media. Here’s a sampling:

