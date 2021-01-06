Dr. Dre Hospitalized In Intensive Care With Brain Aneurysm In Los Angeles

Dr. Dre is hospitalized with a suspected brain aneurysm, a well-positioned medical source tells Deadline tonight. The hip hop legend and Straight Outta Compton producer is in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, but his condition is unknown.

Born Andre Young, the N.W.A rapper-turned-solo star and megaproducer also co-founded the Beats by Dre empire with Jimmy Iovine and helped launch and run Death Row Records. Dr. Dre’s many producing credits Eminem, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

Further details weren’t immediately available, but we will update the story when we know more.

Dre’s friends and colleagues, from fellow N.W.A member Ice Cube to Missy Elliott, are sending well wishes via social media. Here’s a sampling:

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾 https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

PRAYERS UP FOR DR DRE 💔 — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) January 6, 2021

Got word. It’s still Dre Day. Still keep the family in your prayers. You never know yall. — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 6, 2021

Noooooo not Dr Dre 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 praying for a speedy recovery — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) January 6, 2021

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

Prayers up for Dr. Dre. You are the reason why I produce music. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 6, 2021