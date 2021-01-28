‘Dopesick’: Jaime Ray Newman, Andrea Frankle & Will Chase To Recur On Hulu’s Limited Series

Jaime Ray Newman (Little Fires Everywhere), Andrea Frankle (Irresistible) and Will Chase (Nashville) are set for recurring roles in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. The project is from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

They’ll join series regulars Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jake McDorman.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Newman will play Kathe Sackler, a member of the Sackler family who works at Purdue Pharma. She most recently recurred on Little Fires Everywhere, Deputy and Midnight, Texas.

Frankle is set as Beth Sackler, the wife of Richard Sackler (Stuhlbarg). She most recently was seen in Irresistible, and her credits also include Underground, TV’s The Purge, Cloak & Dagger and True Detective.

Chase portrays Michael Friedman, head of marketing for Purdue Pharma. The actor played Luke Wheeler on Nashville, with credits also including Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Quantico, Rescue Me and Smash.

Strong and Levinson executive produce Dopesick with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt. The limited series is set to premiere this year on Hulu, but the streamer has not set a date.

Newman is represented by the Burstein Company and Greene & Associates; Frankle is with AWA – Alexander White Agency and Coast To Coast Talent Group; and Chase is repped by A3 Artists Agency, AC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.