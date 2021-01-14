‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’: Kathleen Rose Perkins To Star In ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Episodes alumna Kathleen Rose Perkins is set as a lead opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Disney+’s upcoming comedy series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a Doogie Howser M.D. reboot from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat alumna Kourtney Kang and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Written by Kang and set in present-day Hawaii, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. reimagines the Neil Patrick Harris-starring half-hour medical dramedy with a female lead. It follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Lee), a 16-year-old mixed-race girl who juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela — and also complicating things — is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother Dr. Clara Hannon (Perkins), who’s also Chief of Staff at the hospital and Lahela’s supervisor, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father who struggles to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. goes for a double gender swap as part of its female-empowerment theme. In Doogie Howser, created by the late Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley, it is Doogie’s father who is a medical doctor working at the same hospital as his son; Doogie’s mother originally was a housewife.

2020-21 Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders

The role reunites Perkins and Kang, who worked together on ABC/20th TV’s Fresh Off the Boat. Perkins recurred as Mey-Mey from 2015-19, and Kang was a co-executive producer from 2015-17.

Bochco’s widow, Dayna Bochco, and son, Jesse Bochco, serve as executive producers for the reboot, along with Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. 20th Television is the studio.

Perkins is best known for her five-season run starring opposite Matt LeBlanc on Showtime’s comedy Episodes. She most recently starred in Netflix’s coming-of-age series I Am Not Okay with This. She also recurs opposite John Stamos in Big Shot, the upcoming Disney+/ABC Signature series from Kelley. Perkins is repped by Gersh and Trademark Talent.