Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

TalentWorks Veteran Marion Campbell Kammer Joins Buchwald 

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Capitol Siege Latest: Biden Soothes, Trump Foments More Unrest; National Guard Removing Protestors
Read the full story

Donald Trump Says Election “Was Stolen From Us” But Tells Protesters To Go Home – Then Adds “We Love You”

Twitter

President Donald Trump has posted a new video on  social media in which he again falsely claimed the election “was stolen from us” and that he won it in a “landslide,” but he did call on protesters at the U.S. Capitol to “go home now.”

Then he ended his minutelong video by saying to his supporters: “We love you. You’re very special.” Watch it below.

Earlier in the clip, the president said: “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

Joe Biden Calls Capitol Chaos An “Unprecedented Assault” On American Democracy

He added: “There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace.”

Trump’s message came as the National Guard was called out to assist police in dealing with the thousands of protesters who stormed the Capitol Building this morning as Congress was in session to count the Electoral College votes and certify the results of the presidential election. At least one person has been shot, and D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Conti III said “several officers” have been injured.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad