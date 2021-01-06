Donald Trump Says Election “Was Stolen From Us” But Tells Protesters To Go Home – Then Adds “We Love You”

President Donald Trump has posted a new video on social media in which he again falsely claimed the election “was stolen from us” and that he won it in a “landslide,” but he did call on protesters at the U.S. Capitol to “go home now.”

Then he ended his minutelong video by saying to his supporters: “We love you. You’re very special.” Watch it below.

Earlier in the clip, the president said: “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

He added: “There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace.”

Trump’s message came as the National Guard was called out to assist police in dealing with the thousands of protesters who stormed the Capitol Building this morning as Congress was in session to count the Electoral College votes and certify the results of the presidential election. At least one person has been shot, and D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Conti III said “several officers” have been injured.