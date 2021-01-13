Donald Trump Releases New Video Urging End Of Unrest: “No True Supporter Of Mine Could Ever Endorse Political Violence” 

Donald Trump released a new video condemning political violence, but the short speech from the Oval Office made no mention of the House’s vote to impeach him for the second time.

“I want to make it very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week,” Trump said in the video that was posted to the White House’s YouTube channel (watch it above). He added that “no true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence.”

“We cannot tolerate it,” he said.

The video comes as 10 Republican members of the House joined with Democrats in approving one article of impeachment. Trump is charged with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last week. At a rally on the Ellipse immediately preceding the event, Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, where Congress was certifying the electoral vote for Joe Biden.

Last week, as the siege unfolded, Trump asked the rioters at the Capitol to go home but added, “We love you — you’re very special.”

In Wednesday’s video message, Trump condemned the violence and referred to reports of additional threats. “Whether you are on the right or on the left, a Democrat or a Republican, there is never a justification for violence,” he said. “Everybody must follow our laws and obey the instructions of law enforcement.”

In the aftermath of the Capitol siege, Trump was banned or suspended across social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. In his latest video, he criticized Silicon Valley’s efforts to crack down on incendiary speech in the wake of the Capitol attack.

“The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous,” Trump said. “What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not to silence one another.”

