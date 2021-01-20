Michael Moore On Exiting Donald Trump: ‘We Are Not Done With Him…He Must Pay For His Actions’

As President Donald Trump flew away this morning from office, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore gave him a parting jab on Twitter, saying “He has just left the White House for good. We the people have evicted him. I will go ahead & cancel the U-Haul. He now flies over the wreckage he has created, knowing we are not done with him,” Michael Moore said. “Trial. Conviction. Imprisonment. He must pay for his actions – a first-ever for him.”

The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a speedy impeachment trial soon for Trump, even though he has left office; the ultimate result of which could see the former POTUS being blocked from running for the nation’s top office again. Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell met yesterday about laying ground rules for a 50-50 chamber split.

Moore can take a huge sigh of relief that one of his predictions didn’t come to 100% fruition. Back in December 2019 in a Democracy Now! interview, the Fahrenheit 11/9 filmmaker exclaimed based on his temperature of the flyover states: “If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch. In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”

Moore’s 2018 documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 (a title flip on his Palme d’Or winning doc Fahrenheit 9/11) drew parallels between the rise of Hitler and Trump, the latter who he has viewed as a great threat to democracy and called “the last president.”

Moore, like Trump, has also been on the other side of social media censorship: This past summer the environmental doc he executive produced, Planet of the Humans, was removed from YouTube after a copyright claim was lodged against the film over four seconds of footage it contained.

Jeff Gibbs, the filmmaker of Planet of the Humans, issued a statement back in May, “This attempt to take down our film and prevent the public from seeing it is a blatant act of censorship by political critics of Planet of the Humans. It is a misuse of copyright law to shutdown a film that has opened a serious conversation about how parts of the environmental movement have gotten into bed with Wall Street and so-called “green capitalists.”

