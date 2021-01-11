House Democrats Introduce Article Of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

2nd UPDATE, 8:51 AM PT: House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Donald Trump, charging him with inciting last week’s riot and siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) introduced the impeachment resolution, and a vote could come as early as Wednesday.

The Article of Impeachment: Incitement to Insurrection, drafted by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin, me & @HouseJudiciary staff, has now been formally introduced at the House pro forma session today. https://t.co/Y6ntbSXF9G pic.twitter.com/MfB4CpqC6C — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 11, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will vote on a resolution calling on Mike Pence and the cabinet to remove Donald Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

If Trump is impeached, it will be for the second time. The House impeached him in December, 2019, but he was acquitted in the Senate.

UPDATE, 8:12 AM PT: The House will vote on Tuesday on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove Donald Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought to get the House to pass the resolution by unanimous consent, but Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W. Va) objected.

PREVIOUSLY: A group of House Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against Donald Trump on Monday morning, charging him with inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” according to a draft of the resolution obtained by NBC News. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, and imperiled a co-equal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

FINAL DRAFT of article of impeachment against President Trump, titled "Incitement of Insurrection." The article is expected to be introduced Monday by Reps. Ciciline, Lieu, and Raskin, and has more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors. pic.twitter.com/xWj8T9VtDA — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 11, 2021

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) are introducing the resolution, and it reportedly has more than 200 cosponsors.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday sent a letter to members indicating that the House first would seek to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment. If that doesn’t happen, the House would then move on to impeachment.

The House impeached Trump in December, 2019, with no Republicans voting in favor and just one independent, then-Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) voting for it. This time around, the House faces a truncated timeline, as Trump leaves office on Jan. 20. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that the Senate could not hold a full trial by the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration.