Donald Trump, In New Statement, Says There Will Be “Orderly Transition Of Power”

Donald Trump released a new statement in which he said that there would be an “orderly transition of power,” amid the uproar over his role in fomenting a mob of protesters who went on to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Shortly after Congress affirmed the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, one of Trump’s aides, Dan Scavino, tweeted out the statement. The president continued to make unfounded and false claims of election fraud.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

It was unclear what led Trump to release the statement, after remaining defiant for much of the past day.

Trump came under withering criticism from his predecessors and key Republicans, as well as some of his former secretaries of defense, including Mark Esper and James Mattis. Some White House officials resigned over Trump’s role in the protests, including the White House deputy national security adviser.

At a rally on Wednesday morning, Trump told a crowd that the election was “stolen” from him and he urged the demonstrators to march to the Capitol, where a joint session of Congress was gathering to certify the Electoral College victory of Biden and Harris.