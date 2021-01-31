Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

CBS Opens Probe Into Racist, Sexist Behavior By Local TV Execs; “Your Voice Will Be Heard,” George Cheeks Promises

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple Sets Record $25M 'Coda' Deal In First Sundance 2021 Sale
Read the full story

Dodger Stadium Vaccination Site Interrupted, Temporarily Shut Down Due To Anti-Vax Protestors

Dodger Stadium
Mega

The vaccination site at Dodger Stadium briefly shut down as anti-vax protestors interrupted services at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Dodger Stadium, which is the county’s large-scale Covid-19 vaccination site, closed briefly and unexpectedly after protestors appeared at the entrance to the baseball stadium. Some protestors carried signs calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign, while others called the coronavirus pandemic a “scam.”

Public safety officials reopened the site after nearly an hour. Both those locked out and in line were able to receive their vaccines after the protestors left Dodger Stadium.

“Working with our public safety partners to ensure everyone with an
appointment gets their vaccine today,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

City New Service contributed to this report.

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad