Dodger Stadium Vaccination Site Interrupted, Temporarily Shut Down Due To Anti-Vax Protestors

The vaccination site at Dodger Stadium briefly shut down as anti-vax protestors interrupted services at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Dodger Stadium, which is the county’s large-scale Covid-19 vaccination site, closed briefly and unexpectedly after protestors appeared at the entrance to the baseball stadium. Some protestors carried signs calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign, while others called the coronavirus pandemic a “scam.”

Public safety officials reopened the site after nearly an hour. Both those locked out and in line were able to receive their vaccines after the protestors left Dodger Stadium.

“Working with our public safety partners to ensure everyone with an

appointment gets their vaccine today,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

City New Service contributed to this report.