‘Doctor Who’: John Bishop Joins The TARDIS In Season 13

Actor and comedian John Bishop will be joining the Thirteenteenth Doctor and Yaz on the TARDIS on the upcoming 13th season of BBC America’s Doctor Who. Season 13 began filming in November and is expected to premiere later in 2021.

Bishop will play Dan in the new season. As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe. Traveling through space and time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares.

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it,” said Bishop. It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

You can get a glimpse Bishop in the preview clip below.

Welcome to the TARDIS… ✨ pic.twitter.com/WgpnYiweqR — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 1, 2021

“It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan,” added Chris Chibnall, showrunner. “Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

Bishop replaces Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who were confirmed in November to depart the series following the New Year’s Day special.

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer BBC Studios, said, “It’s been a total joy having John join the cast and we’ve been having a lot fun on set already. We can’t wait for you to meet Dan when the show returns later this year.”

Piers Wenger, Controller BBC Drama, said, “We are beyond thrilled to have John Bishop joining Doctor Who. Alongside Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, John is a wonderful addition to the show and we have no doubt that season 13 is going to be another thrilling set of adventures for the Doctor.”

Courtney Thomasma, Executive Director of BBC America, said, “We welcome John Bishop to this iconic and timeless franchise. Dan, Yaz and the Thirteenth Doctor are sure to surprise and delight American viewers in 2021.”

Bishop, known in the UK as a successful stand-up comedian and actor, was previously seen in E4’s Skins and ITV legal thriller Fearless.