DKC Launches DKCulture To Bolster Media Relations With Underrepresented Communities

The public relations agency DKC has launched DKCulture, a new division created to advise clients and help bridge the gap between brands and Black culture in the digital and media relations. The new division will focus on the Black community with its first phase and will expand to other underrepresented communities such as Hispanic and LGBTQ later in the year.

DKCulture will be led Reggie Dance (SVP, PR lead), Javid Lewis (SVP, Social lead) Pristina Alford (SVP, PR) and Stephen Elmore (DE&I lead). The division will work with existing clients and then tap into brands and companies across all categories.

“This past year showed us there is still a widespread lack of understanding on how to properly communicate with the Black community,” said Dance. “Brands realize that they need to do a better job engaging Black consumers in a meaningful and authentic way. This is where DKCulture steps in, helping develop impactful programming that will create conversations and build brand loyalty.”

“The Black community has been hugely impactful in driving trends and adoption across social media platforms, but brands have not properly leveraged these influential users,” Louis added. “Our goal is to help educate and navigate the intricacies of reaching and properly representing Black consumers, while recognizing creators for their work.”

According to DKC Analytics study, in 2020, 40% of consumers became more inclined to support brands that actively advocate for the Black community, a net +24% increase. DKCulture will advise clients on how to best connect the dots between brands, talent and multicultural Gen Z + Millennials. DKCulture will produce work that links purposeful content with large multi-channel communication campaigns, utilizing our PR, social and DE&I expertise.

“DKC has always had a seat at the table when it comes to advising clients on how to deal with important issues. Never has that been more critical, as our clients confront these necessary and consequential conversations,” said Sean Cassidy, President of DKC.