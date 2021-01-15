Distributor Piece Of Magic Entertainment Hires Altitude Exec As Head Of Acquisitions & Business Development

European distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment has appointed Charlie Kemball to the new role of Head of Acquisitions & Business Development.

Kemball, who will be based out of London, reporting to CEO Caspar Nadaud, will develop opportunities with international partners as part of the company’s growing distribution footprint, particularly in documentaries.

Before joining Piece of Magic, Kemball was International Sales Director at London based Altitude Film Sales, working on such titles as Asif Kapadia’s Diego Maradona, Sarah Gavron’s Rocks and Kevin Macdonald’s Whitney. Prior to this, he was at Focus Features International. Kemball started his career in advertising working for clients including Sony and is an Inside Pictures alumnus.

Caspar Nadaud said: “Charlie brings his significant expertise and international relationships into the POM team as we continue to invest in our mission to bring quality content to the big screen, globally. A presence in London as one of our industry’s capitals is essential as we continue to grow within the worldwide theatrical space.”

Kemball added: “POM have established an exciting business model in the theatrical landscape that is resilient and can respond to new market realities. I look forward to building on the company’s position around the world and continue its strong growth.”

Piece of Magic recently announced European theatrical release plans for Alex Winter’s Zappa and since establishing in 2017 the company has released acclaimed documentaries such as Apollo 11, Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool and most recently David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet in cinemas across multiple territories.