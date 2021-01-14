Disneyland Refunding Annual Passports, Sunsetting The Program

Hammered by the pandemic, Disneyland is shutting down its annual passport program and will issue refunds to current holders. The passes allow various forms of discounts, including on park admission.

Ken Potrock, the president of Disneyland Resorts, made the announcement via the Disney Parks News Twitter account. He cited the “continuing uncertainty” surrounding the reopening of the parks as the reason for ending the program, and promised that new membership perks would be forthcoming.

Orange County will be using Disneyland as a new “super site” for coronavirus vaccinations. The park has been closed for 10 months because of the pandemic.

Passport holders were notified via email this afternoon about the changes.

“For nearly four decades, our Annual Passport program has been an important part of connecting with some of our most valued Guests. We are incredibly honored and grateful for that legacy, and the memories and magical moments you have helped us create over the years,” the email from Potrock read in part. “I know that sunsetting the Annual Passport program will be disappointing to many of our Passholders who are just as anxious as we are to reopen our gates and welcome Guests back when the time is right.”

Refunds will begin to be issued in the next few days, the email said.

The annual Passport Program provided admission on select days during the year, to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park or both parks depending on the pass type. It also offered hotel discounts, offers and invitations to special events, according to the Disneyland website.

As of October, the Disney Southern California Select (SoCal Select) Annual Passport costs $419. MaxPass can be added for $125 or $20 per day. A passport in the SoCal Select category was valid for 149 days from March 2020 through February 2021 at Disneyland and 152 days at Disney California Adventure.

Passholders who had annual passports active as of March 14, 2020 will still get discounts at select stores and eateries in the Downtown Disney District, which includes Buena Vista Street in the Disney California Adventure park. Annual passholders will also receive a 30% discount between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25, 2021, on select merchandise at certain locations in Downtown Disney, according to the resort’s website.

Comments on social media reflected disappointment from Disney fans, although many said they understood the circumstances and looked forward to what the new memberships might bring.