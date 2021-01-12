Click to Skip Ad
Disneyland to Become Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, the bulk of which has been closed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, will serve as the first super Point-of-Dispensing (POD) site for COVID-19 vaccines in Orange County.

The site is expected to become operational later this week, county officials announced Monday. Also on Monday, LA County announced that its mass Covid-19 testing operation at Dodger Station will be phased out this week so the sports arena is turned into a large-scale vaccination location.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” acting Chairman Andrew Do, First District, said in the Orange County announcement.

The site will have the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents daily, according to the county.

