Disney World Plans Audio-Animatronic Version Of Joe Biden For Its Hall Of Presidents

Now that you’ve won the presidency, Joe Biden, where are you heading?

The answer, of course, is he’s going to Disney World. The theme park said today that President Joe Biden will have an “audio-animatronic” replica on display at the Disney World’s Hall of President’s exhibit.

Disney has updated the Hall of Presidents whenever a new one enters their first term. The attraction includes speeches from the presidents, starting with Bill Clinton from 1993.

Details on the audio-animatronic Biden were not available today, and the Hall is listed as “closedfor refurbishment” on the Walt Disney World Resort website Wednesday.

The attraction is located in Disney’s Magic Kingdom park. and features moving and speaking Audio-Animatronics replicas of all the US presidents.

Visitors to the Hall of Presidents can watch a 25-minute show describing the story of the United States’ founding and major points in US history. Speeches by Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy are delivered by their Audio-Animatronics.