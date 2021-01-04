Disney Plus Reveals First Titles For International Star Brand: ‘Big Sky’, ‘Love Victor’, ’24’, ‘Die Hard’ Among Lineup

Disney Plus in Europe has revealed the first titles to launch next month on its Star brand, the studio’s new international online home for ‘mature’ content with additional parental controls.

Disney says the Star lineup will double the amount of content available to watch on Disney+ overseas, including shows and films from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.

The brand, the sixth to sit on Disney+ alongside Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic, will host the first two Star Originals in the shape of drama Big Sky from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Love Victor, which is set in the world of the original 2018 film Love, Simon.

The former is a thriller that follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt as they join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty and Ryan Phillippe star.

Related Story Streaming Boom Reaches 2021 Crossroads: Can Big Media Really Catch Netflix?

Also showing on the channel will be hit series 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The X-Files, Atlanta, Black-ish, and some of the Die Hard movies. The lineup announced today is UK specific so local rights restrictions may apply in other markets.

At its investor day last year, Disney said Star will launch in two different ways: Latin America is getting its own stand-alone app due to it including sports in June 2021, while Star will be integrated with Disney+ in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore from February 23, 2021. Star will not be available in the U.S.

Subscription pricing will increase in most overseas markets at the launch of Star. For example, in the UK, a Disney Plus sub will increase to £7.99/month or £79.90/annual from its current £5.99/month or £59.99/year.