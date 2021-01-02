Disney Senior Vice President, U.S. Government Relations Richard Bates Dies

Richard M. Bates, longtime Senior Vice President, U.S. Government Relations for The Walt Disney Company, has died.

Since 2010, Bates oversaw Disney’s interactions with federal and state government entities and trade associations. He was a 29-year Disney veteran. Prior to working for Disney, Bates served as Executive Director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger and Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek issued the following joint statement on his passing:

All of us at Disney are heartbroken by the sudden loss of our longtime colleague and dear friend Richard Bates. As head of our Government Relations team in Washington, D.C., Richard was second to none in his field —- widely respected for his incredible achievements and beloved for his extraordinary kindness, compassion, and irresistible wit. He was passionate about his work and approached it with the same astuteness and unwavering enthusiasm he demonstrated when he first joined Disney three decades ago. For those of us lucky enough to have known Richard personally, his loss is profound. He will be deeply missed, and our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Rose, their sons Ricky and Chris, and his entire family.