Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

L.A. County Covid-19 Update: 2020 Ends With Day Of Death, Bodies Piling Up

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Midseason/Winter 2021 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Read the full story

Disney Senior Vice President, U.S. Government Relations Richard Bates Dies

Richard M. Bates, longtime Senior Vice President, U.S. Government Relations for The Walt Disney Company, has died.

Since 2010, Bates oversaw Disney’s interactions with federal and state government entities and trade associations. He was a 29-year Disney veteran. Prior to working for Disney, Bates served as Executive Director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger and Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek issued the following joint statement on his passing:

All of us at Disney are heartbroken by the sudden loss of our longtime colleague and dear friend Richard Bates. As head of our Government Relations team in Washington, D.C., Richard was second to none in his field —- widely respected for his incredible achievements and beloved for his extraordinary kindness, compassion, and irresistible wit. He was passionate about his work and approached it with the same astuteness and unwavering enthusiasm he demonstrated when he first joined Disney three decades ago. For those of us lucky enough to have known Richard personally, his loss is profound. He will be deeply missed, and our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Rose, their sons Ricky and Chris, and his entire family.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad