Disney’s Robert Iger Praises New Democratic Presidential Team In Tweet

Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger praised the incoming presidential team in a late tweet today,

“Today was a great day in our nation, as President Biden & Vice President Harris assumed their roles with dignity, humility, a strong adherence to values & to the weighty responsibility of high office. We congratulate them and wish them luck as they lead our great nation forward.”

Iger, who was rumored to be considering a presidential run at one point, has also been the subject of speculation on a possible ambassadorship. China was mentioned as one possible destination, but the concept was generally shot down by Hollywood observers.