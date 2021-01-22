More 2021 Q1 Release Date Fallout As Disney Pushes ‘The King’s Man’, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ & ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

In the wake of MGM, Universal and Sony making major Q1 release date changes to their theatrical schedule yesterday, Disney is pushing a few of its 20th Century Studios releases to deeper in the calendar.

It’s much delayed Matthew Vaughn directed period action feature The King’s Man is no longer going on March 12, rather Aug. 20 this year.

The big screen take on Bob’s Burgers on April 9 is now unset. That obviously raises questions about the TV animated piece of IP heading to Disney+ or even sister Hulu, though no word from Disney.

Also the Locksmith Animation movie Ron’s Gone Wrong, about an 11-year-old boy who finds that his robot buddy doesn’t quite work, goes from April 23 to Oct. 22. Pic is directed by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio E. Rodriguez.

Sticking on the Q1 calendar for Disney is Searchlight’s awards season release of Nomadland on Feb. 19, Disney’s day-and-date theatrical and the Disney+ premium release of Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5. Marvel’s Black Widow sticks on May 7, kicking off summer followed by Free Guy on May 21, Cruella on May 28, Pixar’s Luca on June 18, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, Searchlight’s The Night House on July 16, Jungle Cruise on July 30, 20th’s Deep Water on Aug. 13, then King’s Man, and the doc The Beatles: Get Back on Aug. 27. Man, that’s quite a summer schedule. Let’s hope that this Covid vaccine works.