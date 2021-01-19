Disney Executive Chair Bob Iger Sees Pay Package Plunge As He And CEO Bob Chapek Forgo Bonuses For Pandemic-Struck 2020

Robert Iger, Walt Disney’s executive chairman, saw his pay package slump to $21 million in fiscal 2020 from $47 million the year before, which included a large bonus.

Specifically, his previous package had non-equity incentive plan compensation of $21,75 million. Last year, that was zero.

CEO Robert Chapek earned $14.2 million for the fiscal year ended in September, according to Disney’s proxy filed with the SEC Tuesday.

Both execs had lower base salaries year on year a they they voluntarily agreed to shave them during Covid-19. Iger’s was $1.6 million, down from $3 million, and Chapek’s was $1.8 million. There were no year-earlier figure for Chapek, who assumed the CEO post in February.

The pandemic hit Disney hard, closing theme parks that make up a third of its revenue. Production shuttered and movie theaters went dark, On April 5, the company announced that Iger would forgo 100% of his base salary and Chapek 50% of his. (VPs, SVPs and EVPs also saw graduated salary reductions.) They were lifted on August 23.

Executives (many, not all) across media agreed to similar rollbacks, something unheard of in the entertainment industry, which is known for its particularly lavish salaries. Proxies, which disclose the pay of a company’s top five executives, will be telling this season after a year marked by layoffs and furloughs.

Disney’s fiscal year ends in September so its proxy statement is usually the first out of big media companies. Most of the filings for companies that operate on a calendar year arrive in the spring.

