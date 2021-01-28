Disney Cruise Lines Extends Cancellations Out To April, Early May

Click to Skip Ad
Walt Disney Co.

The Disney Cruise Lines have once again pushed out its departures, now targeting late April and early May for renewed service.

A statement today from the Disney Cruise Line said the service is “carefully preparing for a return,” but is awaiting “technical guidance” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before greenlighting anything.

As such, it is canceling all sailings departing through April 2021 and select sailings from the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder ships in May.

The company statement:

The move continues cutbacks at the company, which has seen layoffs and the end of such vehicles as Radio Disney, as the pandemic’s fallout ruthlessly attacks the bottom line.

Guests who have paid for a reservation on the affected sailings will have the choice of a full refund or a cruise credit for a future trip.

