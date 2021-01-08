Disney CEO Bob Chapek Denounces “Inexcusable Assault” Of Violent Attack On U.S. Capitol

Disney CEO Bob Chapek condemned the violent act of rioters at the U.S. Capitol, noting that Wednesday’s unprecedented fatal events marked “a sad and tragic day for our country, one unlike any other in our history.”

“What we saw was an egregious and inexcusable assault on America’s most revered institution and our democracy,” the Disney boss said in a statement, posted on the Walt Disney Company’s official Twitter. “Thankfully, the democratic process that we hold dearly ultimately prevailed.”

On Wednesday hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to interrupt Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College votes. The disruptive and violent acts resulted in four deaths.

Like many who condemned the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Chapek called for unity and kindness amid the unrest.

“We should seize this opportunity, and move ahead with optimism and hope for a better, brighter future for all of America,” he wrote.

Chapek joins a number of industry figures who have called out the injustice of the Wednesday violence in the nation’s capital. See more reactions, from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and more, here.

See the Disney CEO’s full statement below.