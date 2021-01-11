Discovery’s Jhamal Robinson Joins Netflix As VP Production Management For U.S. & Canada

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has tapped Discovery’s top production executive Jhamal Robinson as VP of Production Management for the U.S. and Canada.

Reporting to Ty Warren, Netflix’s VP of Physical Production, Robinson will oversee production management for Netflix series and films in North America. The UCAN production leads for series, film, non-fiction, production planning, and strategy & operations will now report to him.

Robinson’s appointment follows the recent hire of Anna Mallett to oversee all Netflix production in the UK as well as local language production across EMEA, LATAM and APAC. Robinson and Mallett will be counterparts In the newly created positions as Netflix is streamlining its reporting structure amid the rapid expansion of the streamer’s global production footprint.

“Jhamal is an enormously accomplished production executive with vast experience across many different types of content,” Warren said. “He has a passion for leadership, collaboration and innovation that will make him a tremendous asset for our studio.”

Robinson spent eight years at Discovery, most recently as SVP of Production Management for Discovery Networks, overseeing production operations for the company’s 18 U.S networks, including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, The Oprah Winfrey Network and the new Magnolia Network with Chip and Joanna Gaines.

He was previously Head of Production with Yahoo! studios where he helped launch digital series, including Tom Hanks’ animated series Electric City. Robinson also served as Head of Production for E! and The Style Network at NBCUniversal, where he ran point for many notable projects.

Series on which he supervised production during his career to date include the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Deisel Brothers, Expedition Unknown, Puppy Bowl, Chopped, Deadliest Catch and Discovery’s scripted projects Harley and the Davidsons Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home and Manhunt.

Robinson is a five-time Emmy nominee, winning in 2010 for his work as a line producer on the Style Network and NBCUniversal’s Clean House: The Messiest House in the Country which starred comedian Niecy Nash.

“I’ve long admired Netflix’s diverse range of programming and its impressive network of global production

talent,” Robinson said. “In an always-evolving business, it is exciting to join a team that shares my passion for innovation, creativity, and excellence, and I look forward to contributing to the growing breadth of content Netflix brings to its members.”