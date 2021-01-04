Discovery Inks Deal With Vodafone To Rollout Streamer Discovery+ Across Europe

Discovery has signed a “multi-year” carriage deal with telecoms giant Vodafone to continue the rollout of its streaming service, Discovery+, across Europe.

The agreement encompasses 12 markets, in which Discovery content will be made available to Vodafone mobile customers. These markets include the UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Iceland.

TV customers in these territories will also enjoy access to Discovery+, with the exception of the UK and Turkey. Discovery+ is already live in the UK on Sky, thanks to a deal signed last year. The streamer launches in the U.S. on Monday.

The Vodafone partnership gives Discovery access to around 100m Vodafone TV, fixed broadband and mobile-subscribers across Europe, with the rollout taking place over the next two years.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav said: “Vodafone’s vast and deep consumer relationships will provide a powerful engine for discovery+ as together we bring the definitive destination for real-life entertainment to consumers across Europe. Our hybrid agreement with Vodafone advances our broader strategy of expanding our linear distribution relationships to bring our popular content to consumers across more platforms and devices.”