Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sky Introduces 20% Diversity Target For Employees & Senior Leadership

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

TV Review: The Primetime Inauguration Day Capper 'Celebrating America'
Read the full story

Discovery+ Picks Up Plastic Surgery Doc ‘They Call Me Dr. Miami’

They Call Me Dr. Miami
Cargo

EXCLUSIVE: A documentary about a controversial plastic surgeon known for live streaming procedures on social media is headed to Discovery+.

The fledgling streamer has acquired They Call Me Dr. Miami, directed by Jean-Simon Chartier (Playing Hard) from Cargo Film & Releasing and will launch it on February 11.

Originally produced for Canadian public broadcaster CBC, the film tells the story of Dr. Miami a.k.a. Dr. Michael Salzhauer. It explores how Salzhauer became one of the most controversial and famous plastic surgeons in the U.S. while also being a devoted husband, a father of five, and a conservative Orthodox Jew.

From being the first doctor to livestream graphic tummy tucks and breast augmentations on Snapchat to becoming a figure namechecked in hip hop songs, it also looks at the issue of body modification and selfie culture, where butt lifts lifts have increased over 250 percent since 2015.

The acquisition comes after Discovery+, which is the streaming home to series such as TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper and 90 Day Fiancé, launched earlier this month.

“We’re excited that They Call Me Dr. Miami has found an excellent home at Discovery+ with their dedication to streaming premium documentary films and nonfiction,” said Daniel Cantagallo, Vice President of Cargo Film & Releasing.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad