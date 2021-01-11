‘Dexter’ Revival: Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott Join Showtime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has set the cast of the upcoming Dexter revival. Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) have joined Michael C. Hall and Clancy Brown in the 10-episode limited series, which begins production next month in Massachusetts.

The descriptions of the new characters provide a clue about the setting of the follow-up in upstate New York. (In the original series’ divisive finale, Hall’s Dexter was last seen in an Oregon logging camp.)

Jones will play Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York. Sequoyah portrays Audrey, Bishop’s brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller will play Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school. Alcott is Randall, with whom Dexter (Hall) has a meaningful encounter.

As previously reported, Brown plays Kurt Caldwell, a truck stop owner and Iron Lake’s unofficial mayor.

The original series, which ran from 2008-13 and remains one of Showtime’s signature dramas, followed Dexter Morgan (Hall), a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

Hall returns for the limited series revival along with showrunner Clyde Phillips. The two executive produce with John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega. Showtime is the studio.

Jones’ previous TV work includes Westworld, The Mandalorian and Goliath, along with such film credits as Cold Pursuit and Wind River. Jones is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.

Sequoyah landed her first series lead role at age 10 as the star of the NBC drama series Believe. She also has appeared in the features The Enchanted Stallion, Plastic Jesus, I Believe in Unicorns and Ass Backwards. Additionally, she was cast in Wind Walkers and was the lead in Among Ravens, both directed by her father Russell Friedenberg and produced by her mother Heather Rae. Sequoyah is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Miller can currently be seen in Sylvie’s Love and also starred in Ava DuVernay’s Cherish the Day. Miller is repped by Authentic and Untitled Entertainment.

This marks Alcott’s return to Showtime following his role as Jason Brown in the network’s praised limited series The Good Lord Bird. His other credits include The Black List, Champaign III, Blue Glass Heaven and Transmission Revolution. Alcott is repped by Authentic and Gersh.