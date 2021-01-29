‘Dexter’ Revival: David Magidoff Joins Showtime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: David Magidoff (The Morning Show) has been added to the cast of Showtime’s Dexter revival set in the upstate New York town of Iron Lake.

He will co-star opposite Michael C. Hall, Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott in the 10-episode limited series, which begins production next month in Massachusetts.

Magidoff will play Teddy. The new guy. Been a cop in Iron Lake for two and a half weeks… really. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Angela Bishop (Jones). At first glance, he seems timid and inexperienced, but when the rubber hits the road, he’s a dependable badass…in his own way.

The original series, which ran from 2008-13 and remains one of Showtime’s signature dramas, followed Dexter Morgan (Hall), a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

Hall returns for the limited series revival along with showrunner Clyde Phillips. The two executive produce with John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega. Showtime is the studio.

Magidoff recently recurred in Season 1 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show as one of the show’s staff writers, and previously was a host of Comcast video app HQ. He also co-hosted Broke A$$ Game Show that ran on MTV for 2 seasons. Magidoff is repped by AEFH, Inphenate, and attorney Richard Thompson.