‘Dexter’ Revival Casts Clancy Brown In Lead Role

Clancy Brown is joining Showtime’s Dexter revival as a lead opposite Michael C. Hall, Deadline has confirmed.

Brown will play villain Kurt Caldwell. Per the official description: “Caldwell was born and raised in the town of Iron Lake. In fact, some consider him the unofficial mayor of their small town. He’s realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.”

Hall, who starred as the title character in the 2006-13 series, returns for the revival along with showrunner Clyde Phillips.

The original followed Dexter Morgan, who was a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department but moonlighted as a serial killer.

Dexter is produced by Showtime and executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

Brown is known for his portrayal of villain Captain Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption as well as “Viking” Lofgren in Bad Boys, the Kurgan in Highlander and Brother Justin Crowe on HBO’s Carnivàle. He has been the voice of

Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants since the show’s launch in 1999.

Brown’s casting was first reported by Deadline’s sister site TVLine.