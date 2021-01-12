‘Devotion’: Christina Jackson Cast As Female Lead In Big-Budget War Movie From ‘Sicario’ & ‘La La Land’ Backers Black Label

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Fight and Outsiders actress Christina Jackson has been cast as the female lead in big-budget war movie Devotion, which is due to get underway next month in the state of Georgia.

Sony pre-bought domestic last fall on JD Dillard’s (Sweetheart) Korean war pic, which will star Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) in the lead roles, and is backed by Sicario and La La Land outfit Black Label Media.

The aerial epic will chart the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines. Jackson will play Daisy Brown.

Dillard will direct from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart, based on the book by Adam Makos. Crew includes Mank and Raised By Wolves DoP Erik Messerschmidt and Da 5 Bloods and Hidden Figures production designer Wynn Thomas.

Producers are Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill for Black Label, which is fully financing. STX is handling international sales and will distribute in UK and Ireland.

Jackson, best known for WGN crime-drama series Outsider, is currently in production on Apple TV+’s Swagger, a casting we can also reveal today.

She has previously had supporting roles in series including Boardwalk Empire and Deception. Devotion marks the rising actress’s most significant big screen outing to date, her only previous film role coming on 2008 indie comedy Harold. She is repped by Paradigm and MKSD Talent.